Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given a $240.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) has been assigned a $240.00 price target by analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.34. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,009. The firm has a market cap of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $156.56 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.03.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $131,100,000 after buying an additional 289,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

