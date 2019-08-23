McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.70.

McKesson stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,947. McKesson has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,872 shares of company stock worth $517,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

