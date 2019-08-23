MediBloc [MED] (MED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $281,103.00

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,408.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.01876199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.03010506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.36 or 0.00724674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00797585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00495018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00135077 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

