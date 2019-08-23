Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.56. Medical Transcription Billing shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 6,600 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $32,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,750 shares in the company, valued at $584,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $978,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medical Transcription Billing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Medical Transcription Billing worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

