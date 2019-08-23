Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 1.10% of Medley Management worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medley Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Jam Partners, L.P. sold 51,336 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $162,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 9,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,071. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 million, a P/E ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 1.42. Medley Management Inc has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

Medley Management Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

