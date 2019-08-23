Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $432,000 Holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Monotype Imaging worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Monotype Imaging by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,965,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TYPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $820.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

