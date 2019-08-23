Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $518,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,394 shares of company stock valued at $937,122 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.