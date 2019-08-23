Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Down 6.8%

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.54, 1,592,236 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,380,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEET. ValuEngine lowered Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price objective on Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 119.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 1,869.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Meet Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

