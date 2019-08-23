Melon Price Reaches $4.36 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Melon has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for about $4.36 or 0.00041845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitsane, Kraken, IDEX and Bittrex. Melon has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $3,213.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00260151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.01311696 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095593 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Kraken, Radar Relay, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

