Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after buying an additional 2,252,709 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Facebook by 5,632.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after buying an additional 2,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after buying an additional 2,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Facebook by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,139,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $542,663,000 after buying an additional 1,370,767 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

