Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,522 shares of company stock valued at $13,643,931. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.69. The stock had a trading volume of 332,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,862. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.39. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $222.65. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.