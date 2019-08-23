Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $996,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,291. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

