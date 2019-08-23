Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 271,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,032. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

