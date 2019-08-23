Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $344,000 in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,644,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 353,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,526,000 after purchasing an additional 263,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438,722. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

