Meristem Family Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,244,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 64,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

