Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up about 3.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 135.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Metlife in the second quarter worth approximately $29,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 301,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

