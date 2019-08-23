Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,390 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,251,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,195,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,178,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.53. 953,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,009. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

