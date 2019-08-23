Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 127,060 First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,060 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

FFIN stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $30.52. 95,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,969. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

