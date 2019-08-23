Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$185.78 during trading hours on Friday. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,937. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

