Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.63 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $417.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.10.

BA stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. 499,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,528. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

