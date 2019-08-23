Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase purchased 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,875. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

