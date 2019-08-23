Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 30.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.25. 1,961,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

