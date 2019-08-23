Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $7.43 Million Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 255,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. Bancorpsouth Bank makes up about 0.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 80,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

