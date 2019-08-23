Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Walmart by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,798,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 580,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,526 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 242,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.12. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $319.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.99.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

