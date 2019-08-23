Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading 2.3% Higher

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, 1,002 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midatech Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

