Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Middleby worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 23.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Middleby by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 10,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $50,600.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $142,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 target price on Middleby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Shares of MIDD opened at $109.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $96.65 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

