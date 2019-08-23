Mindexcoin Trading Down 0.9% This Week (MIC)

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $750,647.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00263547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.01308061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00096668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LATOKEN, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

