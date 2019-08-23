Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitie Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 200 ($2.61).

MTO stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. The stock has a market cap of $589.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 170.10 ($2.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

