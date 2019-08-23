MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.65

Shares of MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as high as $18.86. MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 4,581 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings. It also operates outlets and other retail facilities; offers services for various needs of condominiums, custom-built housing, purchase and sales, leasing, brokerage areas, renovations, and management; and develops office building, residential, commercial facility, and other real estate properties.

