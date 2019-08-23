Monetha Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Monetha has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $479,693.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can currently be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monetha alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01326373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,543,900 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Binance, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.