Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $60.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00718804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 225,943,230,333 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.