Morgan Stanley Increases Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $104.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

ROST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,167. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 141,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 7.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 572,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 41,663 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $5,103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 241.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

