MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.09.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

