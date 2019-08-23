MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,807 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.