MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 314,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.57. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In related news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $3,325,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,815 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.