MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New $722,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.16.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

