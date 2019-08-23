MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,118 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,097 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30,251.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,436,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,814 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,271,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 380,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 245,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 242,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.64. 24,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.