Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Cheryl K. Beebe Acquires 12,998 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.29. 2,429,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic Co has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 36.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 171,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 47,872 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Mosaic by 49.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

