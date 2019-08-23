Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mplx were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mplx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 34,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mplx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 115,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Mplx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,350,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer purchased 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

MPLX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 195,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.13. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 116.59%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

