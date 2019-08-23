Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPLX. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

MPLX stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.59%.

In other Mplx news, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $488,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,299.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 79,400 shares of company stock worth $2,159,808 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,722,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $892,389,000 after purchasing an additional 945,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3,767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,780,000 after buying an additional 10,524,600 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,004,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,032,000 after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,598,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,777,000 after buying an additional 751,898 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,236,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,368,000 after buying an additional 407,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

