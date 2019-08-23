Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Sunday, August 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.
COOP traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.68.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.10 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 52.72% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.