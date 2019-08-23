MRA Associates USA LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MRA Associates USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.4% of MRA Associates USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MRA Associates USA LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,695,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,259,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5,218.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 462,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 454,224 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,206,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after buying an additional 366,399 shares during the period.

PFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,999. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

