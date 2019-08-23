Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.71 and traded as high as $9.08. Mullen Group shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 285,213 shares changing hands.

MTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities upgraded Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.00.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.63 million and a PE ratio of -57.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -387.10%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.