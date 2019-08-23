Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,916 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.3% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 116.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of BK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 1,450,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

