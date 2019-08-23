Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.37.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 71,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

