Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,990. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $377.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.06. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.93.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.