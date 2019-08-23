Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,480 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 412,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,809,180. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.28. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.