Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 10,610 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,812,000 after buying an additional 1,006,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,290 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 211,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

