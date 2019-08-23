Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 97 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,338,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

