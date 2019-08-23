Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

MBIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.38. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

